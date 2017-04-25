The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said it has launched investigation into an electrical accident in Calabar, Cross River State where several persons were reportedly electrocuted and others injured last weekend.

In a statement by the spokesman, Mr. Usman Abba-Arabi, NERC said the preliminary report of its investigation indicated that the accident occurred when an 11KV high tension line snapped under a television viewing centre causing the accident.

"Our team of experts have been dispatched to the scene of the accident to investigate the remote and immediate cause of this unfortunate occurrence. Pending the outcome of our investigation, the commission commiserates with the families, friends and relatives of the deceased as well as the government and people of Cross Rives State," it said.

The commission also urged industry operators and electricity customers to strictly observe the health and safety codes for the power industry, noting that the outcome of the investigation would be communicated in due course.