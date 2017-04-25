25 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NERC Begins Probe of Calabar Electrocution

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Echewofun Sunday

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said it has launched investigation into an electrical accident in Calabar, Cross River State where several persons were reportedly electrocuted and others injured last weekend.

In a statement by the spokesman, Mr. Usman Abba-Arabi, NERC said the preliminary report of its investigation indicated that the accident occurred when an 11KV high tension line snapped under a television viewing centre causing the accident.

"Our team of experts have been dispatched to the scene of the accident to investigate the remote and immediate cause of this unfortunate occurrence. Pending the outcome of our investigation, the commission commiserates with the families, friends and relatives of the deceased as well as the government and people of Cross Rives State," it said.

The commission also urged industry operators and electricity customers to strictly observe the health and safety codes for the power industry, noting that the outcome of the investigation would be communicated in due course.

Nigeria

Ex-Envoy Asks Trump to Revoke Visas of Corrupt Rulers

Nigerian leaders suspected of corruption may soon find themselves shut out of the United States after a special report… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.