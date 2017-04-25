25 April 2017

Nigeria: Filling Station Attendant Allegedly Bolts With Employer's N882,000

By Agency Report

A 35-year-old filling station attendant, Moses Omobamijo, who allegedly defrauded his employer of N882,000, was on Tuesday charged before an Okitipupa Magistrates' Court in Ondo State.

He was, however, released on N800,000 bail.

Mr. Omobamijo, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and fraudulent conversion of employer's money to personal use.

The prosecutor, Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the accused committed the offences between April 2016 and March 2017 at a fuel station on the Okitipupa-Igbokoda Road.

According to Mr. Orogbemi, the attendant stole the proceeds from the sale of petrol which he ought to have remitted to his employer, David Kula.

He said the fraud was discovered when on March 22, Mr. Kula demanded account of sales for April 2016 to March 21, 2017.

The offences violated Sections 383(1) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Banji Ayeomoni, who granted the bail, also gave the accused a surety in like sum, who must provide evidence of tax payment to the Ondo State Government.

He said the surety must also be a landed property owner in Okitipupa area and should be resident within the court's jurisdiction.

Further hearing has been adjourned until May 15.

(NAN)

