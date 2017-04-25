25 April 2017

South Africa: Local Movie Bags International Distribution Deal

Since the first trailer for Inxeba (The Wound) was revealed online there's been a big buzz surrounding the film.

The film tells the story of three Xhosa men whose lives intertwine while undergoing the traditional Xhosa initiation ceremony and stars Nakhane Touré.

It was the first South African film to premiere in Sundance in 10 years where it received acclaimed reviews.

The film then went on to premiere at the 67th Berlinale in Germany and recently opened theatrically in cinemas in France.

The film has bagged an international distribution deal with French company Pyramide who has invested approximately R2.5m in marketing of the film. The film will roll out in 41 theatres across France.

It will also be distributed to 19 countries, including the USA, UK, Germany, Brazil and Australia. And in South Africa by Indigenous Films.

Producer Elias Ribeiro is excited about all the international love the film has received.

"We've been working on this film for four years. We knew when we started that it would do well. The positive reviews from international media is amazing, " says Ribeiro.

The film will also hit film festivals in Belgium, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, Italy and Greece.

Riberio says it has also been submitted for selection at the Durban International Film Festival.

Source: Channel24 Movies

