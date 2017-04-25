25 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Katsina to Re-Introduce Inter-School Sports Competitions

The Katsina State Government says it will re-introduce inter-school and inter-house sports competitions to discover talents that would represent the state in national and international championships.

Governor Aminu Masari made the assertion while presenting a giant trophy to the state's Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) chapter to organise inter-media sports competition in Katsina.

"The state government is determined to support all sports in both secondary and primary schools in the state.

"We shall start introducing inter-house sports competitions in all our boarding schools so as to develop the minds of our students.

"We shall also introduce the inter-house in our day secondary schools across the state this academic session.

"The government will in the 2017/2018 academic session introduce inter-school games across the state and use its teachers that have qualification in Physical and Health Education to organise the events," he said.

"We are ready to provide financial and moral assistance to sports development, we are aware that football is being played even in villages and towns in the state," he added.

Earlier, the state's SWAN Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Tanko, commended the governor for the donation of the trophy and his support to Katsina United FC.

