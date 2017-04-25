25 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Drunk' Policeman in Uniform Caught On Camera

Tagged:

Related Topics

An apparently drunk police officer in full uniform has been caught on video which has been posted on Facebook.

It was not clear where and when the video was taken but, according to the Afrikaans conversation between the policeman and the man taking the video, it was recorded around 06:00.

The officer's speech is slurred and he tells the man he's come from work.

"You look drunk," the man tells him.

"Dit maak nie saak nie (It doesn't matter)," the officer replies as he puts his glasses back on, which he had been waving around.

The 41-second long video has been viewed 155 000 times and shared 5305 times shortly before 13:00 on Tuesday.

National police spokesperson Major-General Sally De Beer was not immediately available for comment. Her phone rang unanswered and she did not reply to an email.

Source: News24

South Africa

'I Am Coming for You' - Police Minister Warns Ex Police Unit Chief

"General Ntlemeza, you must know I am coming for you. You are working 24-hours to do an illegal operation... I'm going… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.