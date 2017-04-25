24 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Marite Stabilising Operation Nets 68

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Following the spate of schools that were torched and shops owned by foreign nationals looted at Marite Trust few weeks ago, the Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma established a Marite Stabilisation Operation. The operation is specifically aimed at stabilising the situation at Marite and surrounding areas as result of the violence.

From the beginning of April this year to date, 68 suspects were arrested for different violations which include inter alia burglary, robbery, rape, malicious damage to property and drug related crimes. Police also confiscated a revolver, two shotguns, ammunition and a silencer. Four stolen motor vehicles were also recovered from some of the arrested suspects. Police further seized items which had been stolen from the looted shops such as fridges, groceries, shelves and bakery equipment.

The arrested suspects have since appeared at the different Magistrate's Courts for different violations.

South Africa

'I Am Coming for You' - Police Minister Warns Ex Police Unit Chief

"General Ntlemeza, you must know I am coming for you. You are working 24-hours to do an illegal operation... I'm going… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.