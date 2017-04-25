South Africa: Marite Stabilising Operation Nets 68

press release

Following the spate of schools that were torched and shops owned by foreign nationals looted at Marite Trust few weeks ago, the Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma established a Marite Stabilisation Operation. The operation is specifically aimed at stabilising the situation at Marite and surrounding areas as result of the violence.

From the beginning of April this year to date, 68 suspects were arrested for different violations which include inter alia burglary, robbery, rape, malicious damage to property and drug related crimes. Police also confiscated a revolver, two shotguns, ammunition and a silencer. Four stolen motor vehicles were also recovered from some of the arrested suspects. Police further seized items which had been stolen from the looted shops such as fridges, groceries, shelves and bakery equipment.

The arrested suspects have since appeared at the different Magistrate's Courts for different violations.