24 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Relentless Efforts By the Police Leads to the Arrest of Three Suspects for Possession of Suspected Stolen Property

Gauteng Police arrested three suspects today, aged between 25 and 29, following a joint pursuit by Diepsloot SAPS, Erasmia SAPS and Tracker, of a VW POLO GTI suspected to have been hijacked on Saturday, 22 April 2017, at Lotus Gardens.

It is alleged the suspects' car collided with the police vehicle at corner Soutter and Court Street in Pretoria West.

Police recovered multi electronic appliances which include plasma television sets, cellphone, Tablets and laptops in the vehicle.

The three suspects are detained at Pretoria West and will appear in Court in due course.

