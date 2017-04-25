Liberia: MOH Official Wants Journalists Harp On Immunization

An official of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) at the Ministry of Health has called on local journalists to help create awareness on the immunization program to help reduce vaccine preventable diseases.

Ms. Angeline Hawa Tarr, who is the Communication Officer of the EPI, also wants journalists to help increase awareness on immunization in Liberia by spreading sensitization messages in their various media outlets.

Ms. Tarr made the call over the weekend during a day-long training workshop for journalists intended to strengthen immunization services by increasing awareness through communication and media sensitization.

The workshop was held ahead of the official commemoration of the African Vaccination Week, which will be celebrated from April 24-30 under the theme: "Vaccine Protects Everyone, Get Vaccinated."

The African Vaccination Week is celebrated during the last week of April every year to strengthen immunization programs in African regions by increasing awareness on the right of every person, particularly every child and woman, to be protected from vaccine preventable diseases.

According to the World Health Organization 2012 report, 24 percent of children under-five die from vaccine preventable diseases every year.

The 2017 African Immunization Week will be celebrated in Liberia with the National Launch in Grand Bassa County on Monday April 24, followed by an immunization outreach in the fifteen counties.