Liberia: Bishop Wants Youth Remain Steadfast in 'The Things of God'

The Founder and Bishop of the Faith and Victory Church. on the Somalia Drive, Dr. Michael A. Cooper, is urging youth in the country to maintain their stand in the things of God during their youth days.

According to him, for youth to become active in serving God when they are young is the best way, rather than when they are older.

His statement was contained in a sermon he delivered on Sunday at the Church during a Joint Youth and Young Adults and English Choir Department fundraising and honoring program.

In remarks at the program, citizens honoured Kerkular Musa Kamara and Fobbi Henries used the occasion to warn Liberians against engaging in religious politics.

Kamara blamed Liberia's underdevelopment on tribalism and religious differences, adding that "no one has gone to God to know whether or not their religion is the right religion."

Kamara, who served as Co-launcher of the program, also told the congregation that for Liberia to be developed citizens should do all within their power to love one another and avoid religious confrontation and tribalism which, he noted, have the propensity to cause confusion and create setbacks for the country.

For his part, Henries called on Liberians, irrespective of their status to always help each other both financially or morally.

Mr. Henries, who served as Chief Launcher of the program, pledged to help clinics with drugs when a consignment of medial supplies he is expeceting arrives in the country.

During the program, over 30 young adults were honored for their commitment and dedicated services to the church. LINA RD/TSS/PTK