24 April 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: EU Trains 30 Cbrn Local Experts in Industrial Risks Prevention

By Stephen N. Sonpon

About 30 participants from government ministries, agencies and industries have been certificated after completing a week-long training in industrial risks prevention and preparedness for response to hazardous chemical incidents in Liberia.

The training held under the auspices of the Center of Excellence, an initiative of the European Union (EU), built the capacities of the local Chemical, Biological, and Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Liberian experts in responding to such situations.

Speaking during the closing ceremony at the Ministry of Health over the weekend, the CBRN National Focal Person, Martin Scott-Tabi, said the training afforded participants the opportunity to develop their capacity and enhance sound chemical hazard management within the African Atlantic Façade region.

According to him, it will also help to prevent the occurrence of high chemical incidents inside and around all important chemical facilities.

"The training prepared participants for fast and appropriate response in case of a major risk in order to limit the impact on human health, on the environment and to pursue normal activity," he added.

He lauded the experts, Guy Fah Anoh from Cameroun and Maidoukia Labnana from Niger, for preparing the local CBRN experts to be able to identify and prevent industrial risks.

