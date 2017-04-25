Liberia: Ex-Kuwaiti PM Admitted Into Order of Knighthood of Pioneer

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has admitted the former Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nasser Aln Mohammed, Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, into the Most Venerable Order of the Knighthood of the Pioneer of the Republic of Liberia.

He was admitted with the rank of Knight of Grand Cordon for his personal invaluable services to the upliftment of mankind and humanity of the Arab State of Kuwait to the reconstruction efforts of Liberia.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the investiture ceremony and luncheon took place at the Executive Pavilion on Broad Street on Friday, April 21.

Senior government officials, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, J. Emmanuel Nuquay, Chief Justice Francis Korkpor, Doyen and Members of the Diplomatic Corps, religious leaders and citizens attended the ceremony.

Prior to the conferral of the distinction on former Prime Minister Al Sabah, President Sirleaf said the visit to Liberia will continue to deepen the already existing friendship between both countries and will expand the mutual benefits between both countries.

She said Liberia has received tremendous support from the State of Kuwait, ranging from commitment to the provision of financial support as well as the pavement of the Gbarnga-Mendikoma road, among others.

The Liberian leader said the visit of His Highness, Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Liberia was a "great honor for the people of Liberia.

The Liberian leader recalled that former Prime Minister Al-Sabah has always worked to strengthen and improve bilateral relationship subsisting between Liberia and the Arab State of Kuwait.

She also praised him for his tireless efforts in enhancing development in Liberia, especially his support towards the development of the Greenville Port in Sinoe County.

Following the investiture ceremony, she had a brief interaction with the press at the Robert International Airport where she had gone to bid farewell to the visiting guest, describing his visit to Liberia as "pleasing and a strong partnership" to Liberia.

For his part, former Prime Minister Al Sabah recounted the long bilateral relations between Liberia and the Arab State of Kuwait, something which, according to him, has been rewarding to the two nations.

The former Kuwaiti's Prime Minister used the occasion to recount some of the achievements of President Sirleaf, prior to becoming the first female President of Liberia and Africa respectively.

He expressed appreciation for the honor bestowed on him by the Government and people of Liberia, adding: "Madam President, I extend my thanks to the Republic of Liberia, especially President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for the honor."

He observed that the honor is also borne out of the ties and bonds between Liberia and Kuwait that reflect the true sense of friendship.

Also making remarks, National Port Authority Managing Director David Williams thanked former Prime Minister Al Sabah and the State of Kuwait for the support to the NPA, especially the donation of four marine crafts, comprising two tug boats, one pilot boat and one patrol boat to the Port of Greenville among others.

His Highness Al Sabah has departed the country for the State of Kuwait following a successful three-day state visit to Liberia.