West Africa Telecom Body to Hold Annual Meeting in Monrovia

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) will host the general annual meeting of member states of the West African Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) in Monrovia.

According to a release, the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, is expected to deliver a special statement at the opening of the workshop.

The release said LTA Chairperson Angelique Weeks is expected to ascend to the WATRA Chairmanship next year.

The release said the WATRA annual general meeting will be preceded by a two-day conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, on Internet Cooperation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), a non-profit organization responsible for coordinating the maintenance and procedures of several databases related to the namespaces of the internet, ensuring that the network's stable and secure operation.

During the WATRA meeting, a special workshop on global maritime safety systems will be conducted by Iridium, a company specializing in satellite constellation beginning Thursday, April 27.

The release stated that Iridium provides voice and data coverage over the earth's surface and it is of particular interest to Liberia because the nation is the world's second largest maritime carrier.

WATRA was born out of the need to address present day realities in the telecommunications industry in the sub-region, while focusing on the need for West Africa to evolve a harmonized regulatory identity to boost investment and investor confidence and to effectively regulate and monitor telecommunication services.