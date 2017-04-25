24 April 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Three Get 15years - One 24 Years for Armed Robbery, Murder

By Comfort M. Johnson

The Presiding Judge of Criminal Court "B" at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, Geevon Smith, has sentenced three men to 15 years imprisonment and one other to 24 years for armed robbery and murder.

Judge Smith said in his judgment that defendant Alfred Sayplay was sentenced to 24 years imprisonment because he was the one who shot victim Musa Kamara, a money exchanger, to death .

Defendants Anthony Sopah, Jerry Paul, and Tommy Nimely were sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for their roles in the incident.

They were on March 26, 2013 arrested by the Liberia National Police based upon information that they were among individuals who carried out armed robbery within the Clara Town community and made away with money and several valuable items.

According to the report, the defendants were armed with cutlasses, and single barrel shotguns and that during the robbery they shot dead victim Musa Kamara with a single barrel shotgun.

Handing down the final judgment on Monday, Judge Smith said the ruling was based upon the witnesses' testimonies, the unanimous verdict of the jury and all of the evidences adduced during the trial, which linked the defendants to the crime that resulted in the death of one man.

Judge Smith said in his judgment that the sentence is retroactive as of the date of the arrest of the defendants.

Meanwhile, the Clerk of Court has been ordered to make an entry of the final judgment and sentence and communicate with the Executive Branch of government on the sentence.

