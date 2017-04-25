Liberia: Global Fund Boss Slate 2-Day Visit to Liberia

The Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM), Dr. Mark R. Dybul, will be visiting Liberia from April 25-26.

Dr. Dybul will meet with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is also Chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and other key actors of the HIV response in the country.

He will express thanks and appreciation to the President of Liberia for her level of commitment toward ending AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and her critical support as the Global Champion.

During his visit, Dr. Dybul will also meet with both development and national partners, including representatives of UN agencies and international organizations, as well as officials of the Ministry of Health and other government lines ministries.

He is scheduled to meet with the Liberia Coordinating Mechanism, National AIDS Commission and associations of the Liberia Network of Persons Living with HIV (LIBNEP+).

Dr. Dybul, a strong advocate of Resilient Health System, will use his presence in the Liberia to get a broader understanding of the Country's post-Ebola Health improvement.

He has served since 2013 as Executive Director of the Global Fund and has worked on HIV and public health subjects for more than 25 years as a clinician, scientist, teacher and administrator.

He has led a transformative change to greatly increase investment in programs to ending the epidemics of AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Dr. Dybul served as the United States Global AIDS Coordinator from 2006 until the beginning of the Obama Administration.

In that role, he led the implementation of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the largest international health initiative in history for a single disease.

He oversaw U.S. government engagement in the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and was Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee.

He also served as chair of the Joint United Nations Programme on AIDS' coordinating board and as a member of the board of trustees of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, among others.