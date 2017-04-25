Ghana: Information Minister Swears-in Advisory Board

press release

An eight-member Advisory Board that will ensure the smooth-running of the various agencies under the Ministry of Information (MoI) as well as advise the Ministry in the alignment of its plans and programmes to enable the Ministry meet its mandate, has been sworn-in.

Members of the Board are Mr Joel Nettey, President, Advertisers Association of Ghana (AAG), Eliane Sam, President, Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana, Dr Kwame Akuffo Annoff-Ntow, Director-General, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Mr John Yaw Appiah, Chief Director, MoI, Mr Alexander Arphul, Director of Finance and Administration, MoI, Mrs Elizabeth Essel, Acting Director, Information Services Department (ISD) and Rex F Annan, Acting General Manager, Ghana News Agency.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra last week, the Minister for Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, explained that per the Code of Ethics of the Civil Service, every Ministry was required to establish an Advisory Board to support it and the various Departments and Agencies under it to carry out its mandate.

Mr Abdul-Hamid, therefore, charged the Board to work assiduously to enable the Ministry and the country achieve their set goals and urged Ghanaians, especially civil and public servants, to come together irrespective of their political affiliations to work relentlessly for the growth of the economy which every individual would want to see flourish.

He reiterated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's determination to ensure that the campaign promises he made to the people of Ghana were fulfilled hence the need for all to come on board to help realise this dream.

He disclosed that the Ministry would be going for a retreat to discuss pertinent issues regarding the Ministry and that discussions and decisions of the meeting would be brought before the Advisory Board to help come up with advice on the plans, programmes and strategies that could make them assessable and accountable by the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit of the Ministry and the Minister of State for Monitoring and Evaluation by the end of December 2017.

This, Mr Abdul-Hamid said, would enable him present a quarterly report to the President as well as assess the task assigned to all stakeholders in the Ministry.

In a statement on behalf of the Board, Mr Nettey commended the Ministry for establishing the Board and giving them the privilege to offer opinions on how best the Ministry could be run to achieve its targets.

Mr Nettey gave the assurance that he, together with all the members of the Board, would work hard to support the Ministry to carry out its mandate and urged all stakeholders to be committed to whatever task they would be assigned.

Source: ISD (Chantal Aidoo)