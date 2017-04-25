25 April 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: 25 Internal Auditors Wrap Up Training On Public Procurement System

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Saidou S. Baldeh

The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA), in partnership with the EU long-term consultant under the public reform financial management system recently concluded a three-day training course for twenty-five participants from the Internal Audit office directorate, held at the EMPRETEC office in Bakau.

The training was aimed at enhancing their skills to better live up to expectations in the full execution of their duties at workplaces.

Speaking at the end of the training, Aminata Basaneh, of internal audit office directorate, said she was delighted to partake in the training, which centred on awareness creation on Public Procurement Act.

She described the exercise as very interactive, educative and knowledge sharing.

Also speaking at the closing ceremony was the EU long-term consultant under the public procurement reform, Mr Olivier, who said the training was linked to the new political situation in the country.

There was strong demand for more transparency in public fund system, he said, adding that it was a positive sign to the international community that The Gambia is having a new political context and stronger will, as well as bigger means to better perform in public procurement by citizens.

Mr Olivier said the training targeted twenty-five participants from the National Audit Office to reinforce staff for the global course of the public procurement audit.

He said there was need for auditors to know when the omission is focused on public procurement activities, as it was to ensure they contribute to the general effort for improvement in the country.

Also speaking on the occasion was one Ebrima Sanyang, a participant from the Internal Audit Office directorate, who said the training was very successful because they learned a lot from what they were taught.

Gambia

Orbiting Through Gambia Tourism - Reflections of a Humble Speech Writer

Foray in to Tourism Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.