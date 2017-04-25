Gambia: 25 Internal Auditors Wrap Up Training On Public Procurement System

The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA), in partnership with the EU long-term consultant under the public reform financial management system recently concluded a three-day training course for twenty-five participants from the Internal Audit office directorate, held at the EMPRETEC office in Bakau.

The training was aimed at enhancing their skills to better live up to expectations in the full execution of their duties at workplaces.

Speaking at the end of the training, Aminata Basaneh, of internal audit office directorate, said she was delighted to partake in the training, which centred on awareness creation on Public Procurement Act.

She described the exercise as very interactive, educative and knowledge sharing.

Also speaking at the closing ceremony was the EU long-term consultant under the public procurement reform, Mr Olivier, who said the training was linked to the new political situation in the country.

There was strong demand for more transparency in public fund system, he said, adding that it was a positive sign to the international community that The Gambia is having a new political context and stronger will, as well as bigger means to better perform in public procurement by citizens.

Mr Olivier said the training targeted twenty-five participants from the National Audit Office to reinforce staff for the global course of the public procurement audit.

He said there was need for auditors to know when the omission is focused on public procurement activities, as it was to ensure they contribute to the general effort for improvement in the country.

Also speaking on the occasion was one Ebrima Sanyang, a participant from the Internal Audit Office directorate, who said the training was very successful because they learned a lot from what they were taught.