Gambia: 40, 000 Copies of Holy Qur'an Distributed Among Arabic Schools, Imams, Others in NBR

HabibullHudah School and Memorization Centre with support from Muslim World League Holy Quran Memorization International Organization recently distributed over 40, 000 copies of Holy Qur'an to Arabic schools, imams, mosques and individuals in the North Bank Region. The presentation ceremony was held at school ground in Samba Kala of Lower Nuimi, North Bank Region. The event also witnessed recitation of Holy Qur'an by students of the school.

Sarko Njie, the proprietor and founder of the school, underscored the importance of the donation, emphasizing that supporting the teaching and learning of Islamic education would no doubt bring about sustainable development in the area.

Njie thanked the donors for their foresight in strengthening Islamic education in the area, while calling for concerted effort by all stakeholders to inculcate good moral values among children learning the Holy Qur'an.

Saleh Salem Omar Bambairouk of Muslim World League Holy Quran Memorization International Organization based in Saudi Arabia, said his association is committed to promoting Islamic education in their bid to bring worshippers closer to Allah. He called on beneficiary institutions to be steadfast in providing quality education and positive behavioral change as mentioned in the Holy Qur'an.

Governor Ebrima K.S. Dampha lauded the donors for what he called 'complementing government's efforts' in strengthening Islamic education in the country.

Jim fatma Jobe, chief of Jokadu commended the donors for their generosity and noted that the donated copies of the Holy Qur'an would go a long way in strengthening teachings and learning of the Holy book in the area.

Cadi Modou Lamin Kah and Ebrima Sey of Supreme Islamic Council, both echoed similar sentiments.

The duo acknowledged that the books would go a long way in strengthening the human resource development in Islamic education as well as complement the efforts of The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council.

Baba Suwaneh, Cluster Monitor at the General Secretariat for Arabic and Islamic education (AMANA), under the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, outlined the importance of promoting bilingual system in all Madarasa schools across the country.

However, he expressed concern on low retention of students from 9% in upper basic and 1% in senior secondary schools.

Imam Alieu Jallow of Kerr Mama, hailed the management and staff of the school for propagating the teachings of Islam, saying building the capacity of students in memorization of Holy Qur'an would increase their knowledge base on Islamic education.

On behalf of the parents, Lamin Queen Jammeh of Sitanunku lauded the management and teachers for upholding firm in the attainment of quality teachings and learning and by extension to quality education in the area.

He underscored the importance of the centre, and called on parents to fulfill their responsibility in a bid to promote the learning and teachings of Holy Qur'an among children.

Jammeh equally thanked the Islamic scholars for their invaluable contribution to the iteaching of Islamic knowledge and converting non-Muslims to Islam in the area.