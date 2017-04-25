Gambia: SLAJ to Honour Late Father Gough, Others

The Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG) will honour Late Father Joseph Gough, together with other past and present sports personalities, in recognition of their service to sports development.

It will form part of the 8th National Sports Award Night, exclusively organized by the Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG), which is set to take place next Friday, 28th April, 2017 at Djembeh Hotel.

The event is meant to celebrate and honour past and present sports personalities that have done so much for the country.

Other personalities to be decorated on the night include Late Alhaji Modou Dibba, former GNOC President; Late Abdou Shylon, former wrestling association and GNOC executive member; Late MI Jallow, coach; Alagie Nyan- footballer, Haddy Sillah Njie - basketball, Mam Essa Gaye - basketball, Dadoh Jah- athlete, Saffie Sanneh- wrestling and Hon. Dembo Jatta, Ex-national player.

The legendary Irish priest, Father Joseph Gough died in his native country at the aged of 73 in March 2017.

Father Gough bade farewell to The Gambia in 2013 as the old man's health at the time required extensive stay at his home country, Ireland, where his treatment was easily accessible than here in The Gambia; where he served immensely for the last 40 years.

Father Gough came to The Gambia in 1972; teaching at Saint Augustine's where he rose to the rank of principal until 1983. Whilst at Saints, Gough laid the golden egg that hatched to produce the finest Gambian sportsmen and women ever.

Through his handiwork, Saints dominated inter-schools competitions in all disciplines, thus inspiring rival schools to invest in sports to catch up. They never actually matched Saints'.

The result was a renaissance in Gambian sports. Indeed, to this day, few people doubt that the glorious heights the country attained in sports in those days would have been possible without Gough's products from Saints, who went onto be leading lights in Gambian football, basketball and other leagues.

The likes of Bai Malleh Wadda, undoubtedly one of the most versatile and outstanding athletes in Gambian sports, is among those who passed through Gough's molding and guidance.

"Father Gough made accomplished athletes and sports leaders. He was perhaps the only man who made me all what I am. He is everything," Tijan Massaneh Ceesay was quoted in 2013, in The Point Newspaper. Ceesay is a prominent former school boy, sports journalist and coach.

He completed his tour of duty in 1983, but the Late Father Gough never stopped loving The Gambia, and in the early 2000s, he set up the Father Gough Foundation, which donated millions of dalasi to charities, in health, education and sports activities in The Gambia. The multi-million dalasi Manjai Sports Complex known as Father Gough Sports Complex is one of them.

Father Gough was highly respected and celebrated among Gambians. Notably, the former President Yahya Jammeh, who decorated Father Gough with the ORG, as well as provided him with a villa to live in, at the AU village.

Pap Saine, a veteran Gambian sports journalist who covered Father Gough's times at Saints once described him as a 'great man.' "Father Gough's achievement in opening up academic and sporting talents of young people was marvelous and simply terrific. I have never known a man with a better vision. Gough is great."