Gambia: UTG Law Student Finally Granted Bail

A final-year law student of the University of The Gambia who is facing allegation charges of willful damage of property, destroying of evidence and threatening has been granted court bail by Principal Magistrate Hilary Abeke of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court, yesterday.

Before granting him bail, Baba Sey was remanded following the prosecutor's application for the court to deny him bail on grounds that he had similar pending case before the same court.

Using his discretion, Magistrate Abeke granted bail to Mr. Sey in the sum of D100, 000 with two Gambian sureties. He ruled that the sureties should swear to an affidavit and surrender their identity cards to the court.

As part of the bail condition, the magistrate said Mr. Sey himself should equally swear to an affidavit of undertaken that he will be of good behavior in the society. He emphasized that should Mr. Sey commit any offence during the cause of his second bail, he shall be barred from the UTG law faculty.

In yesterday's hearing, the presiding magistrate emphasized in his ruling that Mr. Sey should not be granted bail in the second criminal case, saying as a claimed final-year law student, he should set an exemplary life. In fact, the magistrate said he was in doubt whether Mr. Sey was really a law student at the UTG, as put forward by the defence. He said no evidence was brought before the court to justify that.

Referring to defence submission for Mr. Sey to be granted bail, Magistrate Abeke said the defence counsel should know that his client is not entitled to bail as bail is granted to some one of good behavior and not for those who repeats committing similar offences.

He said law students should emulate lawyers and be worthy of character. "A student should not be seen in court in criminal matters."