25 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Man Acquitted, Discharged On Alleged Clonazepam Drug Possession

By Isatou M. Ceesay

Magistrate Leyon of the Brikama Magistrates' Court has acquitted and discharged Sanna Camara, a young man who was accused of being found in possession of Clonazepam- a class of drugs called benzodiazepines- in a judgment he delivered last week.

Mr. Camara was arraigned before Magistrate Manlafy Jarju; last year on a single count charge of being in possession of 23 Clonazepam tablets- a drug controlled under Section 35 of Gambia's 2003 Drug Control Act.

Clonazepam is the generic form of the brand-name drug Klonopin, prescribed to treat seizures and panic attacks. Clonazepam belongs to a class of drugs called benzodiazepines. It works by increasing the effects of Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that moderates the movement of nerve signals in the brain.

Magistrate Leyon said the prosecution had proved their case during trial, saying he acquitted and discharged Mr. Camara because he did not waste the court's time; a consideration he said is provided under Section 76 and 74 of the drug procedures. He said there was also no seizure report, as a requirement in the Drug Control Act, pursuant to Section 74 of the Drug Control Act.

He said Section 76 of the Drug Control Act requires that seized drugs should be provided within 24 hours which, he said was never adhered to by the drug prosecution.

