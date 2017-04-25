25 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Savage Opens HJK Account, Zico's Debut

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Scorpions international winger Demba Savage scored his first goal since returning to HJK Helsinki in the capital club's 5-1 drubbing of JJK on Sunday in the Finnish Veikkausliiga.

Savage, who returned to HJK in February after a year at Swedish club BK Häcken, opened the scoring at JJK after six minutes before four second half goals ensured they return to Helsinki with maximum points.

Savage's compatriot, Ousman Jallow, was a second half substitute for HJK who are now top of the table after four rounds of matches with 10 points.

Elsewhere in the Veikkausliiga, striker Momodou Zico Ceesay made his debut for PS Kemi Kings who shocked 2015 league winners SJK with a 3-1 home win.

Zico featured for 88 minutes while his fellow countryman, Abdoulie 'Kenny' Mansally, played the entire game with a man of the match performance.

PS Kemi are fourth on the standings with four points after two matches.

