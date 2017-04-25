Gambia: Muzzy Scores First Goal for Forest in Mom Performance

Mustapha Carayol scored his first goal for Nottingham Forest who moved three points clear of the English Championship relegation zone with a 3-2 win over Reading.

The 28-year-old winger started the match and played for 81 minutes putting in a five-star performance at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

The Gambia international etched his name on the scoresheet in the 54th minute and was Forest's chief protagonist in the game.

He was given a rare start as he begins to regain his full fitness after not playing regularly for a significant amount of time.

He will be hoping to repeat the same performance for Forest, who are just three points above the relegation place, when they visit Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.