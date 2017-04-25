Gambia Welcomes Unctad's Recommendations to Improve Investment Climate

The Gambia government has welcomed the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) recommendations to improve the investment climate in The Gambia.

This was disclosed recently during a validation workshop held at a local hotel in Senegambia, by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment in partnership with The Gambia Investment and Expert Promotion Agency (GIEPA) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)

The objective was to present the main finding and recommendations of the draft Investment Policy Review (IRP) of The Gambia as well as to provide an opportunity for a detailed discussion on the implementation of the recommendation considering the importance of this undertaking.

Naffie Barry, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Employment, said the report prepared at the government's request, presents action-oriented commendations to improve the country's legal framework for investment, as well as its approach to promoting foreign investment in the country.

While recognising that the environment in The Gambia is generally open to investment, Barry maintained that the report highlighted that the country's potential remains largely untapped.

Improving the environment, the report says, requires clearer provisions and more effective implementation for the laws governing business in the country, and strengthened capacities for government institutions, especially for the task of putting in place a prioritized and focused investment promotion strategy. "The IPR is timely and the new government requires visibility to attract new investments," she added.

PS Barry outlined that the ministry is determined to implement the IPR's recommendations to address the supply-side constraints that hinder economic activity in the country.

For her part, Chantal Dupasquier, chief of UNCTAD's Investment Policy Review Section, emphasised the role that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) can play in helping The Gambia achieve its development objectives if appropriate policies are put in place to foster a vibrant private sector.

"Clarity, stability and predictability are key words for investors", Ms.Dupasquier said.

"Other policy challenges include further streamlining the process to formally register a business, reforming tax laws, improving access to land, and addressing constraints that impede trade. The report also discusses issues related to the labour market, competition policy and law, and access to justice -- critical areas where reforms could improve the business environment".

UNCTAD´s Investment Policy Reviews provide an objective evaluation of a country´s legal, regulatory and institutional framework for attracting increased foreign direct investment, as well as recommendation on how to maximize the benefits from it.

To date, UNCTAD has completed over 45 IPRs in developing countries and countries whose economies are in transition. It has supported many of them in their reform processes with technical assistance activities.