25 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Boosting Anti-Drug War

Tagged:

Related Topics

A decent nation is the product of a decent people who refuse to allow vices that are social pollutants like illicit drugs to permeate their society. We all know that drugs can corrode a whole society, hitting at all that a normal human society requires: stable families, healthy work force, law abiding citizens, etc.

Drugs destroy lives and undermine sustainable human development as well as engender crime. Worse still, it destroys young people, the country's most valuable asset and future leaders.

The recent move by authorities to burnt about 1 ton 940 kilograms 500 grams of cannabis sativa sized at an incineration exercise held at Cape Point, Bakau, is a move in the right direction. As rightly stated by the Interior Minister, The Gambia under the new dispensation cannot and will not be a safe haven for drug traffickers and abusers. This explains why government took a firm stand in consistently declaring zero tolerance for drugs. Suffice it to state that combating drugs is one of the most difficult jobs one can embark upon in modern times. While the number of drug users and traffickers are on the increase, the methods of concealment are also getting more and more sophisticated.

Therefore, we encourage people to play their part in ensuring that significant gains are made in the anti-drug war. While the government is developing preventative strategies that strike at the underlying factors that lead people to traffic drugs, the citizenry should also make it a point of duty to distance themselves from drug trafficking and consumption.

We should at all times remember that there is no utility in consuming something that could send you to the grave. Besides, this country is advancing greatly, so we should never allow the evil intention of drug traffickers to ruin our collective progress.

Gambia

Barrow's Govt. Should Focus More On National Security-Waa Juwara

Lamin Waa Juwara, a veteran politician and one time Local Government minister during the former government has urged the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.