25 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Eight Drown in Basse

By Momodou Jawo

Tragedy incident struck the community of Upper and Central River Regions when a canoe believed to be carrying youths capsized on Monday morning around 10:02 a.m. at the river crossing point between Tabajang village in the Jimara District and Diabugu in the Sandu District of the Upper River Region (URR), which led to the death of 8 youths, the Daily Observer can authoritatively report.

The deceased were: Muhammed Baldeh, Gibbeh Baldeh, Gibbel Manneh, Dawda Barry and Salifu Kandeh all of Sare Jaijeh Village in the Central River Region (CRR), while Muhammed L. Ceesay of Bakadagi, Hassan Sanneh of Julagel and Sarjo Sama were from Numou Kunda village in the URR.

The public relations officer of The Gambia Police Force Inspector Foday Conta confirmed the incident. According to him, the Navy, Fire and Rescue Services and the Medical Health Services immediately dispatched a team to the scene when they received the information, adding that 8 bodies were recovered.

Our reporter has been reliably informed that the incident happened when the surrounding villages agreed to go out on fishing activities.

