25 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Witness - Cannabis Was Found in the Accused Person's Pocket

By Awa Gassama

Kisima Gassama, a Narcotics Officer attached at Bundung Drug Law Enforcement Office and first prosecution witness in a drug trial involving Ella Camara has told a Bundung Magistrates' Court that the suspected cannabis was found in the Mr. Camara's pocket when his house was searched.

Under trial before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, Mr Camara is charged with possession of 1kg, 381g and 300mg of cannabis sativa at Nema on 4th January, this year.

Kisima said a team of Narcotics Officers, led by SO J.C. Faye visited Mr. Camara's house at Nema where they conducted a searched and cannabis was found in the house and in his pocket.

He said Mr. Camara voluntarily accepted ownership of the suspected cannabis and he was arrested and taken to Bundung Police Station.

According to Kisima, the suspected cannabis was counted and amounted to a total of 35 wraps. "A statement was obtained from him," he said.

The matter was adjourned to 28th April when the suspected cannabis will be tendered as an exhibit.

