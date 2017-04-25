Gambia: Inferno Claims Life of 5-Year-Old in Soma

A serious inferno recently has claimed the life of one Isatou Hydara, a five year-old girl in Soma, in the Lower Region Region.

Sources reported that the incident occurred as the deceased and her peers were engaged in roasting cashew nuts at their compound in Soma, and the raging fire quickly spread out of control, thus leading to the untimely death of the girl, as a result of the burns she sustained from the fire.

The girl was then rush to Soma Major Health Centre, where she was pronounced death.

In a similar incident, a recent inferno in the region, has caused havoc in Sankwia village, Jarra West, in Lower River Region, as the raging fire engulfed a compound belonging to one Talibeh Sanyang of Sankwia village.

Reports have it that an estimated amount of D100, 000, worth of household materials and food stuff perished during the inferno.

According to eyewitnesses, the caused of the inferno, which has left the Sanyang family devastated, was as a result of an electric sparks. The inferno, lasted for more than two hours before it was contained by the community of Sankwia and personnel of The Gambia Fire and Rescue Service at Mansakonko.

Speaking to reporters at his office, Lamin Saidy, the coordinator of the Regional Disaster Management Committee in the Lower River Region, said shortly after the Sankwia incident, his committee had conducted a rapid assessment to gather firsthand information on the magnitude of the disaster.

According to him, the report indicated that the scale of inferno was serious as properties and valuable households items were destroyed, thereby rendering the Sanyang family in dire need of support.

Saidy expressed shock and dismay with the increasing number of fire outbreaks in the region, saying the Sankwia incident, is the latest among series of fire outbreaks in the area from January to March.

The LRR Disaster Coordinator on behalf of the victims appealed for support from philanthropists, humanitarian organizations and other government agencies to assist the Sanyang family.

He equally thanked personnel of The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services and the people of the Sankwia for their swift and timely intervention to put off the fire.

Shortly after the incident, the governor of Lower River Region, Mrs. Fanta Bojang Samateh Manneh, visited the village to extend sympathy with the affected family.

She urged them to have faith in God especially in these trying moments.

LRR governor also challenged people in the area to be mindful of fire and to be mindful of wiring system so as to avoid such incident of fire.