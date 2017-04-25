Gambia: Consultative Forum On Strategic Programme On Climate Resilient Held

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources recently held a day-long Regional Consultative Workshop on Strategic Programme on Climate Resilient at the regional education conference hall in Brikama, West Coast Region (WCR).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the regional governor of WCR, Ebrima Mballow spoke at length on the significant of the forum. "We are gathered here today to support the government in the formulation of its programme document on climate resilient. Therefore, our participation is very crucial so that at the end of the day, we are able to come out with a very rich document on climate resilient," he added.

The WCR regional governor spoke at length on the impact of climate change, adding that climate change resilient development is about ensuring that people's business and organization are able to curb with the current climate vulnerability as well added to future climate change praising development gains and minimizing damages.

Governor Mballow added that climate risk cannot be eliminated but negative impact on people can be reduced or managed. "I am optimistic that the workshop was of great, especially to the formation of the strategic programme on climate resilient development".

He thanked the ministry of environment for coming out with such an important national development document. He equally commended African Development Bank (ADB) for supporting the government in preparing the document.

For his part, Pa Ousman Jarju, the former Minister of Environment dilated on the significance of the document, adding that they are going to look at rural resilient, food security, livelihoods among others in the strategic document.

The former minister said they were also going to look at the capacity building coordination as to how the government is going to coordinate climate change issues. "We will also look at cross cutting issues on gender, health, education, tourism, youth among others. At the end of the day we will develop a report, which will be validated and we will develop and investment plan that will be submitted to government," he noted.

He continued: "The purpose of the forum is to ensure that we have ownership of the document," he said. And, according to him, the objectives of the document was to enable and guide government of the Gambia to formulate a comprehensive transformational adaption and mitigation investment plan to reduce and manage the country's high vulnerability to climate variability.