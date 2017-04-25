25 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Sumareh Scores As Pahang Qualify for 2017 Fa Cup Semifinal

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Gambian winger Mohamadou 'Muhammed' Sumareh was Pahang FA's hero as he scored against Johor Darul Ta'zim to take the visitors through to the semifinals of the Malaysia FA Cup.

JDT, defending champions of the Cup, were on the cusp of a place in the last four on Sunday night as they held a 2-0 lead with only three minutes to go before Sumareh shocked the hosts four minutes from the end in front of 23,420 fans as he nodded home a cross to send the visitors through.

The Gambian's goal was his fifth of the season in less than 15 matches since moving to Pahang in January.

Sumareh and his Pahang now face Negeri Sembilan FA in the semi-final of the competition with the winner playing either Terengganu FA or Kedah FA in the final.

