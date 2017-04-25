25 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Barrow's Govt. Should Focus More On National Security-Waa Juwara

By Momodou Jawo

Lamin Waa Juwara, a veteran politician and one time Local Government minister during the former government has urged the government of The Gambia under the leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow to focus more on national security, with a view of maintaining the peace and stability of the country.

He said at this moment, the Barrow administration's primary duty should be the security. "When we have our security then everything can follow. Of course, I know they are programming themselves because is not easy. When you have a mismanaged country and where the economy is at bad situation for 22years is very difficult to put them on board," he added.

He made this remarks in an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer at his residence in Brikama, in the West Coast Region.

"What I don't want to hear is the bickering among themselves. They have to accept the fact that politic is give-and-take. They cannot all be Darboe and Darboe cannot be all of them, and they cannot be Halifa and Halifa cannot be all of them. The differences still exist, but this should not be discussed in public because it will put the Gambia in wrong footsteps," he noted. Waa Juwara added that Gambians are matured enough to decide who would lead them.

Kanilai incident

Commenting on the incident that occurred at Kanilai the home village of former president Jammeh, which resulted to wounding of three Gambian soldiers, the former Local Government minister described the incident as unfortunate. "In my own view, I think it was a misunderstanding that happened between them. We should continue praying for them because they are all fighting for the same issue; therefore, there should not be any fracas among them," he said.

Commenting on the issue of the vice president, the veteran politician added that the issue of vice president could be easily solved. "If they are hitches here and there about the law, I think Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang could have been a very good vice president," he remarked.

Differences among the Coalition leaders

According to Waa Juwara, the differences among the political leaders could be there, but they have to understand that Gambia is too big for them. "The differences among them will not carry the Gambia anywhere. What role are they going to play, did they do a revolution, did they play the Mandela role who spent so many years in prison? No. So lets come together and unite. I think the credit goes to The Gambian people not to the leadership," he stated.

