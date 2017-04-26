Uganda: Minister Directs District Authorities to Plant Trees

Soroti — The State Minister for Water and Environment, Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu, has directed officials from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) to supply Teso sub-region with 100, 000 trees and immediately supervise their distribution and planting in a bid to promote reforestation.

The minister said this would create more effective environment and natural resources' management at local government level.

Speaking during a dialogue with district leaders from Teso sub region on Monday, Ms Kitutu noted that if all the leaders in Teso advocated for tree planting and stopped degrading wetlands, there would be no water crisis for food production now affected by climate change.

"I was very much perturbed by the pictures l saw recently playing on NTV of people eating termites. Teso sub-region that used to be the food basket turning to termites is regrettable even when the region has well positioned leaders in various government ministries, who can lobby for good services," she said.

The minister called upon the district local governments and other stakeholders to plan for environment management since more than 79 per cent of the population in Uganda lives in rural areas and depend on the environment and natural resources for survival, adding that the environment degradation puts at stake the livelihood options for the population.

"I am glad that my ministry has developed the Uganda Wetlands Atlas to try to trace wetlands and some critical wetlands have as well been demarcated," she said. According to Ms Kitutu, one acre of wetland can be able to generate 10,000 cubic litres of water if it is well managed and such water can be used for other purposes including irrigation scheme.

However, Soroti District chairperson, Mr George Michael Egunyu, challenged the minister to have the power tariffs reduced so that some people can begin cooking using electricity and abandon using charcoal.