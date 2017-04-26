Uganda: Government Approves Creation of 8 New Sub-Counties

Sembabule — The Ministry of Local Government, has approved the creation of eight sub-counties in Sembabule District as requested by the district council.

In December last year, Sembabule District resolved to create eight more sub-counties, saying the current ones were too big, making it hard for residents to access services.

In an April 5 letter by Mr Tom Butime, the Local Government minister to the district chairperson, Mr Elly Muhumuza, a copy of which this new paper has seen, the approved new units will become operational in the 2017/2018 financial year.

"I am writing in response to your letter dated December 1, 2016, regarding the creation of new administrative units in Sembabule District. This is to inform you that I have under Section 7(5) of the Local Government Act approved the creation of Nakasenyi, Katwe, Mitima, Kawanda, Kyeera, Nabitanga, Miteete and Mabindo Sub-counties in Sembabule District," the letter reads.

Service delivery

The eight new units have been curved out of the four mother sub-counties of Lwebitakuli, Lugusuulu, Mateete and Ntuusi and this brings to 14 the total number of sub-counties in the district.

According to Mr Muhumuza, the new units will help bring service delivery closer to the people.

However, the creation of Mabindo sub-county is being contested by the sub-county chairperson, Mr John Mwesigwa, who claims that the sub-county council had not resolved to curve it out as the Local Government Act requires. Mr Mwesigwa accused the district council of overstepping their mandate.

Reports also reveal that the creation of new units is intended to pave way for creation of Lwemiyaga District.

Notable persons

Sembabule is a small district which was curved out of Masaka District in 1997 with a bigger percentage of its population engaged in cattle keeping, but infighting among ruling NRM members, who are majority in the area, has stifled development in the district.

Some of the prominent politicians who come from Sembabule are Mawogola North MP, also Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kutesa, Mr Sam Rwakoojo, the Electoral Commission secretary and Ms Joy Kabatsi, the State Minister for Animal husbandry.

Others are Mr Theodore Sekikubo, the Lwemiyaga County MP and Mr Joseph Sekabiito the MP.