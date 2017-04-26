Uganda: Russian Wins World Title in Kampala

Kampala — Boxing fans at the New Obligatto, Bombo Road witnessed a rare occasion Sunday night: the main fight was not the last on the cards of "Last Man Standing" event by Baltic Promotions.

Second, prior to the main fight, the Ugandan anthem never played--only the Tanzanian and Russian hit the revellers' ears because the main fighters were both foreigners.

No wonder the crowds stayed to witness three more Ugandan winners in Badru Lusambya, Joe 'Vegas' Lubega and Isaac 'Zebra' Ssenyange.

Nevertheless, Russian boxer Shahin Adygezalov did his best in the opening rounds to impress the judges against Tanzanian Amos Mwamakula, to become the first European to win a world boxing title in Kampala.

The Russian, who was seconded by Ugandan coaches, unleashed all manner of punches: hooks, crosses and shrewdly dodging the opponent's counterattacks, which won him a bigger portion of the crowds.

However, he lacked the endurance required for a 12-round bout, which invited Mwamakula to remind Ugandans of his never-tiring attitude. In 2013, in this very arena, the Tanzanian lost to Hamza Sempewo but gave Ugandan welterweight champion a run for his money. Had the duel lasted the distance, Mwamakula, for his endurance, would have won.

But he was disqualified for head-butting his opponent in the fifth round and Adygezalov emerged the Universal Boxing Organisation welterweight champion after just nine professional bouts. Mwamakula felt cheated and asked for a rematch as Adygezalov celebrated: "I'm happy for this huge victory and I thank my coaches," the Uzbekistan-born Russian said.

"Kampala is my second home and I'm proud of you all... I'm ready for any opponent, anywhere, anytime."

Select results

Rogers Ssemitala bt Sunday Kiwale

Frank Kiwalabye bt Sonny Kalule

Abdu Sebute bt Davis Luswata

Mustafa Katende bt Yasin Kakungulu