Uganda: Mayuge Fishermen Demand Anti-HIV/Aids Services

Mayuge — A substantial section of the population in Mayuge District are unhappy with dwindling services which the authorities are rendering to communities that are most at risk of catching HIV/Aids, describing the trend as a recipe for disaster.

The residents, most of whom are from the fishing communities, want the local authorities at the districts and the government to prioritise provision of anti-HIV/Aids services if the fight against the scourge is to yield better results.

They explained that whereas people living on islands and landing sites are among the most at risk group, with an estimated eight per cent prevalence rate, they also have the most insufficient HIV/Aids services.

This means that the fishing communities in Mayuge District are deprived of information regarding living positively, the need for regular checkup as well as information on prevention methods, let alone access to Tuberculosis (TB) drugs and ARVs.

Speaking during a stakeholders' meeting last week, Mr Joseph Oketcho, a resident of Bukatube Sub-County, which consists of 39 villages, seven of which are located on the shores of Lake Victoria, said the population in and around the landing sites needs more HIV/Aids services, given their permissive "sexual" behaviours.

With an estimated population of about 50,000 people, landing sites in Mayuge remain among the most at-risk areas where the spread of HIV/Aids has remained highest.

"The kind of life styles in the fishing communities here rotates around prostitution, drinking and generally living a life that can easily expose people to sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) including HIV/Aids." Mr Oketcho who is also the coordinator of people living with HIV/Aids in Bakatube said.

It emerged that people living with HIV/Aids and TB patients endure long distances to receive treatment and services. Worth noting is that many times they miss out on the treatment and the related services due to the overwhelming number of patients involved.