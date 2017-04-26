Africa: The Power of Partnerships in Business

opinion

Since joining university, Ted had been toying with the idea of starting an Internet dating application. The business model would be that as users increased the company would sell out adverts.

Support received

Ted's friends Jeff and Isaac had warmed up to the idea although nothing practical had taken place yet.

What drove Ted to come up with the idea was because he and the computer were almost one. In fact, ever since coming into contact with computers he had been intrigued by the crazy machines almost to a point of saying he was married to one. It was only obvious for a person of his calibre to dream of making money out of the computer.

Complementarity

Although neither Jeff nor Isaac was a scientist, they had complementary strengths in other areas to support Ted's vision. Jeff was an outgoing person who loved nothing more than selling an idea.

On the other hand Isaac came from a wealthy family and lived on a fat allowance. He had a knack for spotting good deals and financing them up to a point they broke even. In his twenties he was touting himself as an investor.

The mixture of these three heads is what eventually led to them starting a company which grew into one of the largest dating forums on the Internet. Ted would handle the technology basics. Jeff did the marketing; while Isaac bankrolled the enterprise.

In starting business there are many structures that can be considered: Sole proprietorship, partnerships and corporations. A sole proprietorship is for an individual where one runs it alone but risks shouldering everything alone. Partnerships and corporations are business structures where different people pool their assets together to start a business.

Variety of ideas

Partnerships unlike sole proprietorship offer the advantages of bringing in more ideas and a diversity of skills. As we see in the above case, though Ted is the originator of the idea; he knows he needs other skills to make his vision happen. There are lots of highly skilled people whose visions fail to translate into reality simply because they lack the intelligence to appreciate their limitations.

Success stories

Partnerships are behind many great enterprises. For example, leading technology companies such as Microsoft, Apple, Google and Facebook, all started as partnerships between school associates.

One of East Africa's oldest and most enduring law firm, Katende & Sempebwa Advocates, started as a friendship between two young friends.

Downside

Although partnership can bring a variety of skills together it is also true they can end up in costly disagreements, which is the reason why many resent them. Good friendships have been destroyed as a result of partnerships.

Agreements vital

To avoid the possibly of bitter disagreements it is advisable at the very start to have a Partnership Agreement. This would spell out clear roles and how to resolve issues that may come up affecting the smooth running of the enterprise.

Martin M. Lwanga is the Dean of the Faculty of Business and Administration at Uganda Christian University Mukono.