Nigeria: Where Is the 2017 Budget?

Where is the 2017 budget of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? Where is the N7.298 trillion "Budget of Recovery and Growth" President Muhammadu Buhari presented to the National Assembly on Wednesday, 14th December, 2016? The 2017 budget, higher than the N6.07 trillion 2016 estimate, envisages an aggregate revenue of N4.94 trillion made up of N1.99 trillion from crude oil and N1.73 from non-oil. Also, the 2017 budget was predicated on crude oil production estimate of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) and a benchmark price of $42.50 as against the $38 in 2016. In the 2017 budget, the federal government proposes to spend N2.243 trillion on capital projects and N2.9 trillion on recurrent overheads. The 2017 budget is based on an exchange rate of N305 to the dollar as against N197 to the dollar in 2016 and reserves N1.66 trillion for domestic debt service.

Four months into the year, the budget is yet to be passed by the National Assembly. What is it that is inside the 2017 budget proposal that cannot be sorted out in nine weeks? From all indications, members of the Senate and the House of Representatives have put their personal interests over and above those of Nigeria. They are negotiating a huge amount of money they want earmarked for costly, unproductive constituency projects. Apparently, they have made the inclusion of the humongous amount of money as a precondition for concluding work on the budget.

At a time that Nigerians from all walks of life are anxiously waiting for the implementation of the 2017 budget to see whether it can improve their lives, the National Assembly has embarked on superfluous holiday and refused to work on the document. At a time Nigerians say they are terribly hungry and industries are closing down leading to severe unemployment, members of the National Assembly have abandoned work on the budget and are gallivanting. This is just how they show their importance. How unconscionable!

The Senate has been discussing everything except the 2017 budget! Members were busy handing out ultimatum to President Buhari to sack Mustapha Magu, the chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and issuing orders to Colonel Hamid Ali to wear Nigeria Customs Service uniform. Unfortunately for them, none of this will happen.

That is why it is absolutely thrilling to learn that the Nigeria Police raided the Asokoro home of Senator Danjuma Goje, the heady, so called chairman of the Senate Appropriation Committee and was able to get a good result. Let Goje tell other Nigerians why these amounts of money - N18 million, $19,000 and 4000 Saudi Riyals are sitting pretty in his home. The Police should quickly but carefully prepare charges against him and dock him in court. Some of these shameless crooks in the Senate are definitely serving their selfish interests and are not legislating for themselves. Danjuma Goje and his clique are practically delaying the passage of the 2017 budget in order to sabotage President Buhari's government.

The Senate President in particular is going about collecting traditional titles in preparation for the 2019 presidential election he is so obsessed with. After being turbaned as Baba Adini in Ilorin (which and whose addini?), he travelled to far away Kauran Namoda in Zamfara state to be conferred another title of Dan-Iya; do the people of Kauran Namoda sound or look like they don't know how or who to vote, now or in the future? It is quite clear that all the Senate President's talk about cooperating and working for the success of the Buhari government is hypocritical.

Addressing the National Assembly during the presentation of the 2017 budget, President Buhari disclosed that "N100 billion has been provided in the Special Intervention Programme as seed money into the N1 trillion Family Homes Fund that will underpin a new social housing programme. This substantial expenditure is expected to stimulate construction activity throughout the country." This realisation of this important objective has now stalled because of the absence of an approved budget.

Equally held up is the sum of N500 billion carried over from the 2016. The money is for another "Special Intervention Programme consisting of the Home-grown School Feeding Programme; Government Economic Empowerment programme; N-Power Job Creation Programme to provide loans for traders and artisans; Conditional Cash Transfers to the poorest families and the new Family Homes Fund (social housing scheme)."

All of these Buhari programmes, including the Presidential Amnesty Programme (N65 billion), Presidential Initiative on North East (N45 billion) and the School Feeding Programme aimed at reducing the suffering of the downtrodden Nigerians, are jeopardised by the unwillingness of our legislators to pass the 2017 budget.

In the same speech, President Buhari also underscored the need for cooperation. According to him: "This generation has an opportunity to move our country from an unsustainable growth model - one that is largely dependent on oil earnings and imports - to an economy that focuses on using local labour and local raw materials. We cannot afford to let this opportunity slip by. We must all put our differences aside and work together to make this country succeed. The people that voted us into these esteemed positions are looking to us to make a difference... ..This budget, therefore, represents a major step in delivering on our desired goals through a strong partnership across the arms of government and between the public and private sectors to create inclusive growth. Implementation will move to centre-stage as we proceed with the process of re-balancing our economy, exiting recession and insulating it from future external and domestic shocks."

Apparently, the Senate has not heeded President Buhari's clarion call for cooperation and has kept the country without an approved budget for more than four months and it is a shame.