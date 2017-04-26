25 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: After Bail, Nnamdi Kanu Vows to Remain in Prison

By John Chuks Azu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has resolved to remain in prison custody despite the bail granted him by an Abuja Federal High Court.

According to one of the lawyers representing Kanu in court, his decision is in solidarity with his co-defendants, whose bail applications were rejected by the court.

"Kanu has decided that until his colleagues, who are in jail because of his struggle are also released, he will not leave the prison," the lawyer said under anonymity.

Justice Binta Nyako had Tuesday granted bail to three of the defendants charged along with Kanu in the sum of N100 million and three sureties in like sum.

Others charged with him are: Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi on allegations bordering on treasonable felony, publication of defamatory matter, improper importation of a radio transmitter TRAM 50L and illegal possession of firearms.

Kanu was taken back to Kuje Prison by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigerian Prisons Service to await the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

