25 April 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria, Bangladesh to Strengthen Military, Economic Ties

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria and Bangladesh are to strengthen their military and economic relationship, a Bangladeshi official reveals.

The Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Hug, disclosed this after a courtesy visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

"I just met the Vice President and before that I met with the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and other Chiefs.

"We discussed bilateral issues relating to strengthening the relationship between the two armed forces.

"This meeting we also had the same issues relating to the armed forces.

"And also how we can strengthen the bilateral relationship at the national level and also I would say increase and improve the economic and other cooperation in other sectors."

Hug noted that the Bangladeshi and Nigerian armed forces had a very long standing relationship.

"Nigeria sends armed forces and a lot of officers to train in Bangladesh in different training institutions like the National Defence College and Defence Chief of Staff College all in Bangladesh.

"In all, I understand through my visit this relationship will be strengthened further and we have discussed to increase the scope of cooperation in other fields also.

"And I hope in the coming years, we will see further cooperation in other fields," he added. (NAN)

Nigeria

600 Herdsmen Killed, Two Million Cattle Rustled in Two Years - Miyetti Allah

Usman Ngelzarma, National Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, said on Tuesday that members… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.