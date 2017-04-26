Uganda: Confederation Cup - KCCA in Way of African Giants Ahead of Today's Draw

Kampala — KCCA manager Mike Mutebi has been consistent, saying "we have to continue rubbing shoulders with the best on the continent to get better."

And after facing African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League, then eliminating Egyptian side Al-Masry from the Confederation Cup, Uganda's only remaining representatives on the continent, KCCA, have another reward in the group stage. Mutebi's side, who remain in the running for silverware on two fronts domestically and one internationally, will be involved in the draw in Cairo today knowing that they are not insulated from any of the African club powerhouses.

Caf have seeded only four of the 16 teams in the group stage of the Confederation Cup. They include giants TP Mazembe of DR Congo, Tunisia's CS Sfaxien, Zambia's Zesco United and Morocco's Fus Rabat, who are all placed in Pot One. The rest including KCCA, Club Africain, (Tunisia), Platinum Stars, SuperSport United (South Africa) and Smouha (Egypt) among others are in pot two.

Understanding the seeding

Only the seeded teams out of the 16 have accumulated points in the last five years, according to Caf's ranking criterion - which explains the pots being limited to only two.

KCCA are now assured of playing against one of TP Mazembe, Zesco United, CS Sfaxien or FUS Rabat. Rabat are remembered most recently for whitewashing SC Villa in the same competition last year.

KCCA are the first Ugandan outfit to play in the group stage of the competition since the change of format in 1997. Tunisia have most representatives both in the Champions League and Confederation Cup group stage, two in each competition actually. Egypt follow closely with two teams in the Champions League and one in the lower tier.

Caf CONFEDERATION CUP

Pot one

TP Mazembe (DR Congo), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Zesco United (Zambia), Fus Rabat (Morocco)

Pot two

Club Africain, (Tunisia), Platinum Stars, SuperSport United (South Africa), Smouha (Egypt), Hilal Obeid (Sudan), MC Alger (Algeria), Recreativo do Libolo (Angola), CF Mounana (Gabon), Horoya AC (Guinea), Rivers United (Nigeria), KCCA (Uganda), Mbabane Swallows (Zimbabwe)