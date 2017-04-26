Nigeria: Babachir Lawal Appears Before Osinbajo Investigative Panel

The suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, on Tuesday appeared before the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo investigative committee at the State House, Abuja.

Mr. Lawal appeared before the committee to defend himself against the allegations that his company got a N200 million grass-cutting contract from an establishment under the supervision of his office, the Presidential Initiative on the North East, to clear "invasive plant species" in Yobe State.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week established a three-man committee headed by Mr. Osinbajo, to investigate the allegations made against Mr. Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke.

Mr. Oke was also suspended over the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies in a residential apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos traced to his agency.

According to Channels TV, the meeting between the panel and Mr. Lawal began at 1:00 p.m. and was concluded at about 3:30 p.m., after the vice president received members of the Bangladesh military delegation at the State House.

Mr. Lawal had earlier been indicted of the same crime by the Senate, but the lawmakers had to redo their investigation after President Muhammadu Buhari said the SGF was not given fair hearing.