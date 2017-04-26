Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Denies Rejecting Bail, Pledges to Meet Conditions in 48 Hours

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has denied a media report that he rejected the bail granted him on Tuesday by the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

Mr. Kanu and three others, David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe, are facing trial before the court on allegations of treason, among other charges.

Mr. Kanu was granted bail on health grounds with 12 conditions attached to the bail by the presiding judge, Binta Nyako.

Although the request for bail was by all four defendants, only Mr. Kanu's bail was approved, with the listed conditions.

There have since been media reports that Mr. Kanu rejected the bail because his co-defendants were not allowed bail.

But in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr. Kanu's lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said the report that his client rejected the bail was all rumours.

"It's all rumours. Were you not in court?" Mr. Ejiofor asked PREMIUM TIMES. "How could he have rejected the bail, when he didn't do that in open court? It's rumours. Know that now!"

Regarding the bail, Mr. Ejiofor said Mr. Kanu will meet the conditions within 48 hours but warned that any attempt by government to afterward deny his client bail would be vehemently resisted.

"Nnamdi Kanu was granted bail. The court has listed a number of terms and conditions that we believe will be complied with within 48 hours.

"Any attempt by government to flout this court order must be resisted. In fact, it will bring to an end this trial. Because we will opt out. We will not allow him to continue with the trial.

"And the court has made it quite clear that its orders must be obeyed. You saw what happened today how the court made an order for Nnamdi Kanu's wedding ring to be given to him along with his eyeglasses; which was complied with.

"So that time (of rejecting bail conditions) has passed, we believe", Mr. Ejiofor said.

An order for Mr. Kanu to be given his wedding ring and his eye glasses was immediately complied with by the authorities on Tuesday.

A lot of Mr. Kanu's supporters were seen jubilating outside the courtroom, following the ruling.

The Nigerian government has not spoken on whether or not it would honour the bail if the conditions are met. The government has in the past refused to honour bails granted some politically exposed persons including ex- National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki and Shiite leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.