25 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Awiti, Obado Victories Suspended As ODM Orders Probe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Elections Board on Tuesday announced it had suspended the gubernatorial nomination results for Homa Bay and Migori counties.

The party's Central Committee has now appointed a three-member team led by Deputy Treasurer Timothy Bosire that is expected in the two counties for fact-finding and investigations following the shambolic polls.

Other members include National Assembly Minority Whip Thomas Mwadeghu and National Elections Board Commissioner Dominic Motindi.

Acting Secretary General Agnes Zani said the Central Committee was concerned with the manner in which results were handled after voting.

In Homa Bay, Governor Cyprian Awiti was announced the winner with 46,343 votes, a decision that caused anger among supporters of his rival in Homa Bay town.

Drama unfolded in the county Tuesday morning after supporters of gubernatorial aspirant and Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga contested the Orange Democratic Movement party primary results.

Magwanga got 14,661 votes but his supporters claim the results were doctored.

In Migori County, confusion reigned after election officials announced parallel results, leaving both the incumbent Governor Okoth Obado and his competitor Ochillo Ayacko receiving certificates for their wins.

Obado was declared winner by County Returning Officer Samson Olala after garnering 110, 142 votes against Ayacko's 59,000 votes.

However, later in day, County Elections Committee Chairperson Tom Boy Otike declared Ayacko the winner claiming he had garnered 110,350 votes against Obado's 68,464.

Kenya

Nasa Leaders in Race Against Time to Unveil Flagbearer

The five Nasa chiefs were on Tuesday racing against time to conclude talks on their presidential candidate ahead of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.