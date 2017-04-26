Kenya: Awiti, Obado Victories Suspended As ODM Orders Probe

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Elections Board on Tuesday announced it had suspended the gubernatorial nomination results for Homa Bay and Migori counties.

The party's Central Committee has now appointed a three-member team led by Deputy Treasurer Timothy Bosire that is expected in the two counties for fact-finding and investigations following the shambolic polls.

Other members include National Assembly Minority Whip Thomas Mwadeghu and National Elections Board Commissioner Dominic Motindi.

Acting Secretary General Agnes Zani said the Central Committee was concerned with the manner in which results were handled after voting.

In Homa Bay, Governor Cyprian Awiti was announced the winner with 46,343 votes, a decision that caused anger among supporters of his rival in Homa Bay town.

Drama unfolded in the county Tuesday morning after supporters of gubernatorial aspirant and Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga contested the Orange Democratic Movement party primary results.

Magwanga got 14,661 votes but his supporters claim the results were doctored.

In Migori County, confusion reigned after election officials announced parallel results, leaving both the incumbent Governor Okoth Obado and his competitor Ochillo Ayacko receiving certificates for their wins.

Obado was declared winner by County Returning Officer Samson Olala after garnering 110, 142 votes against Ayacko's 59,000 votes.

However, later in day, County Elections Committee Chairperson Tom Boy Otike declared Ayacko the winner claiming he had garnered 110,350 votes against Obado's 68,464.