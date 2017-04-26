Kenya: Mwadeghu to Fly Taita Taveta Gubernatorial ODM Flag As Mruttu Claims Dismissed

Nairobi — Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu has been declared winner of the Taita Taveta Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) governor's race.

The party National Elections Board Chairperson Judith Pareno made the announcement after an investigation led to the rejection of election irregularity claims by incumbent Governor John Mruttu.

"We had been investigating the issue of Taita Taveta as a Board as to whether there were elections held in the four polling stations but we did since establish that actually we have MCAs with provisional certificates showing that those wards had actually undergone an exercise, that is why we cannot go and re-open (polling), because winners had been awarded," she said.

"And yes, that means Mwadeghu is the one who won on that day as announce by our Returning Officer."

Pareno urged all aggrieved parties to launch their disputes with the County's Appeal Boards.

Supporters of the two Taita Taveta gubernatorial competitors had for the better part of the day staged a sit-in at the ODM Headquarters.

While Mwadeghu supporters demanded their candidate be given the nomination certificate after the Board called off a planned repeat poll in five polling centres in Taveta Constituency, Mruttu's supporters called for a repeat poll to signal completion of the exercise.

Mwadeghu, who is also the National Assembly Minority Leader on Monday vowed to boycott repeat of ODM nominations in Taita Taveta.

The MP, who trounced Mruttu during last Friday's nomination, alleged a plot to rig him out and other aspirants who won various seats in the county.