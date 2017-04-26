Rwanda: Nyundo Music School Graduates Scoop Primus Guma Guma Deal

The band also performed during Airtel's 'Tera Story' campaign that was headlined by Riderman, King James and The Ben, before heading to Uganda, where they supported The Ben during his debut performance in Kampala called 'The Ben Life in Kampala.'

The deal means a lot for Jacques Murigande, the Nyundo music school director, who said the school's efforts have started paying off and believes it's going to open doors for students to even work harder to become professional musicians.

"Besides being a business for the band, it is great for the [music] programme as its graduates are getting offers, and winning a deal like this gives continuing students confidence to do even better in their music workshops," Murigande, also known as Mighty Popo said.

The band will be providing back-up performance to the contestants during the live performances.

Yves Nshimiyimana, one of the band members expressed his excitement and attributed the opportunity to hard work and excellent skills they acquired during their studies.

"The [PGGSS] is the biggest music competition in the country. It was very good news for us when we heard we will be taking part in such a big event only a few months after graduating from the Music School," Nshimiyimana told The New Times.

The graduates are pursuing a one-year incubation course from the Workforce Development Authority (WDA) to help them adapt in the music market.

Road shows

The singing competition is set to be more competitive as new comers battle it out with old guards on stage for the grand prize. Fewer road shows however have been planned compared to previous editions.

The Primus GumaGuma Superstar road shows for 2017 are kicking off next month. The first road show will take place on May 20 in the Southern Province district of Huye, followed by Gicumbi on May 27 and Ngoma on June 3.

Rubavu residents will have their turn on June 10, before the grand finale in Kigali on June 24.

This year's contestants are, Bull Dogg, Danny Nanone, Christopher Muneza, Social Mula, Davis D, Mico The Best, Dream Boys, Active, Oda Paccy and Queen Cha.