Rwanda: Serve the People Deligently, Kaboneka Tells Local Leaders

Districts leaders have been urged to involve residents in planning and implementation of performance contracts at lower levels.

The Minister for Local Government, Francis Kaboneka, made the call on Monday at the launch of 'a week' dedicated to advisory council activities in Kigali.

The week was launched in Kicukiro District in Gahanga Sector under the theme 'partnership between the citizen and advisor in development of the country.'

It is dedicated to tackling citizens' problems.

The launch drew various councilors of Kigali city and its districts and districts' executive officials as well as residents.

It is expected to increase citizens' involvement in planning and implementation of performance of contracts.

Minister Kaboneka urged officials to approach citizens at lower levels, listen to them and have their input in planning and implementation of performance of contracts.

"We need development; this country must be built by our own efforts, not just ministers' efforts or local leaders. There is need to work together in seeking solutions to problems. Let us partner to build our villages, cells, sectors, districts and our country in general," Kaboneka said at the event.

Expectations from councilors

Kigali City Mayor Pascal Nyamulinda reminded all councilors to be mindful of citizens' interests while executing their duties.

"A councilor should be near the citizen, collect their views and give them feedback," Nyamulinda noted.

Nyamulinda called on citizens to be aware of the planning process of development programmes and interact with their representatives.

Kicukiro District was chosen for the launch of councilors' week' because it ranks highly in some crimes including drug abuse, and gender based violence, according to Nyamulinda.

Augustin Ntacyonayigize, a resident of Gahanga Sector, said, "We do not see our role in planning and implemention of performance contracts, we need to know what is going on before the implementation process."

Janvier Gasana, the Vice-president of City of Kigali's Advisory Council stressed the need for collaboration and information sharing to tackle citizens' problems.

"We need to approach citizens and discuss ways of addressing their challenges," said Gasana.

He assured citizens that the initiative will be ongoing and would extend to other districts.

Gasana further urged residents against waiting for events attracting top leaders to present their problems.