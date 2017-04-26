26 April 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Know Your Rights - Patriotism Is Your Duty

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Elizabeth Buhungiro

Simply put, patriotism is love for your country. It means being proud of being Rwandan and doing your best to make a positive contribution towards your country. Patriotism is important because it helps you to create a better future for yourself, other people and future generations.

It is because of patriotism that you have a chance to grow up in a peaceful, unified and developing country so that you can later have a bright future. The chance to have a normal childhood and to fulfill dreams was denied to many children at several points in the history of Rwanda because people didn't love their country. An example of this is the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Patriotism is not only right; it is lawful. Article 22 of the law relating to the rights and the protection of the child says, "A child must love his/her nation. During the education stage of a child, civic education programmes are included to allow him/her understand the basis of loving his/her nation."

Rwanda is a critical part of your identity. One can therefore say that by loving the country, you are also practicing self-love. Moreover, there are many things to love about Rwanda. For example, it is beautiful and has a rich culture.

How can you show your love for your country? Firstly, through education. You have a right to education according to article 23 of the law relating to the rights and protection of the child. It states: "A child has the duty to undergo basic education as ensured by parents and the Government."

Education is a great way to achieve patriotism because you learn about the country and its people which will increase your appreciation. Additionally, education gives you the knowledge and skills that you require in order to become a productive citizen. Education also provides an opportunity to share ideas about how to be a good citizen. Patriotism clubs are a good place to acquire such ideas.

There are many other ways through which you can show love for your country. You can protect the environment by making sure that you dump rubbish in the right place or by planting and growing a tree.

You can write nice stories about your country and share them with your friends at school. You can participate in Umuganda. You can start or join a patriotism club at school and encourage unity at school. Most importantly, stay in school.

Rwanda

Higher Education Council Engages Experts Over Universities Suspension

The Higher Education Council has engaged professional bodies in the latest assessment of the requirements asked of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.