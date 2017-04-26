26 April 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

East Africa: Regional Scholars Discuss Integration of Digital Education

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The New Times
A smart classroom and laboratory at the school provided in Rwanda.
By Francis Byaruhanga

Academics gathered for a 6-day workshop at Umubano Hotel, Kacyiru, last week, to discuss ways in which digital education can be assimilated in schools.

Participants looked at how ICT can be embraced in the education sector, the specific challenges affecting this drive in various countries and possible solutions.

Harriet Kagezi, an education officer in the Teachers Education Department, Ministry of Education and Sports Uganda, said that it's time that Africa became modern as far as education is concerned by shifting from pens and pencils to the digital world.

"We want these advantages to be exploited as we implement digital education in East Africa and all developing countries," she said.

Sarah Jansen, a programme officer at Life Academy, an organisation that specialises in ICT and pedagogical development and provides training in sustainable development, said that there is need to involve the government and NGOs like United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to make sure that the financial requirements are provided for.

"With the help of stakeholders in infrastructure, Internet connectivity, computers and other related fields, the idea can be sustained," she said.

Speaking at the forum under the theme, International training programme on ICT and Pedagogical development, Rezaul Haque, an associate professor at the Government Teachers Training College, Pabna, Bangladesh, said that very few teachers use ICT in developing countries, though adapting to technology in schooling would improve the quality of teaching.

He said that to improve the quality of teaching, the allocation of funds for smooth Internet connectivity and the availability of electricity in schools is necessary.

Jackie Namakula, an English and Literature teacher at Mengo Secondary School in Kampala, Uganda, said that the teachers and education policymakers need to be interactive and conduct study tours to other countries that have excelled in the digital education drive.

She added that teachers from the region are discussing the implementation of the E-platform, an application system that is designed to create a virtual learning environment.

"We are learning how students and teachers in different countries can discuss their different subjects and topics without moving about. Through the platform, a student in Rwanda will be able to interact with fellow students in Tanzania or Uganda and beyond by using this software. The application hasn't yet started operating but in a few years to come, the system will be functioning," she said.

Pontien Macumi, a teacher at Rukara College of Education in Gahini, Kayonza District, said that the government has supported digital education as they have managed to connect fibre optics, the fastest form of broadband technology, at the school.

Macumi said each student has their own computer and access to the Internet. However, emphasis should also be put on training teachers on digital education since a big number still believe in old methods.

East Africa

Winners of Party Primaries

UASIN GISHU COUNTY Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.