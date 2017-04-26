Kenya: Gor Mahia Tackle Bandari, Leopards Face Sofapaka in Midweek Action

Skipper Musa Mohammed insists Gor Mahia are not under any pressure as they prepare to face Bandari in a midweek SportPesa Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club on Wednesday.

In Wednesday's other top drawer matches, second-placed AFC Leopards will host a vastly-improved Sofapaka at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos as leaders Posta Rangers put their unbeaten record on the line in Awendo against Sony Sugar.

The 15-time champions, third on the log behind AFC Leopards on goal difference, suffered the shattering blow of losing the league's top spot to Posta Rangers at the weekend after battling to a barren draw with champions Tusker in Nakuru.

With only three points separating the top six teams on the league standings, Bandari - beaten by Chemelil Sugar 1-0 away in their last league outing on Friday - cannot afford more slips ups. Mohammed knows too well that Gor will also need victory to keep pace with early season pacesetters Posta and in-form Leopards.

"We have prepared well for the match. What remains is for the players to do their duty on the pitch," Mohammed said. "We know it is not going to be easy because of the weather and the fact that Bandari lost their previous match. But we are ready to battle and hope for the win."

Bandari coach Paul Nkata said they are going to approach the match with caution.

"They (Gor Mahia) are a very strong team with many experienced and international players so we have to approach the game with caution," Nkata said.

"We lost our last match but we are facing a stronger team tomorrow which makes it even more complicated."

"Every game is different that's why we have to wait and see how we turn up tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo takes his streaking Rangers to Awendo hoping to consolidate their lead at the summit of the table. With Leopards and Gor just a point behind the leaders, Omollo is aware nothing short of victory will guarantee his charges a stay at the summit for another round of matches.

Unbeaten in their opening six matches and having only conceded one goal, Rangers will fancy their chances against Salim Babu's spluttering charges.

Sony, winless in their last three matches, lost 2-0 to Muhoroni Youth on Saturday while Posta edged out 10-man Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in Nakuru.

Leopards head to Machakos aiming to keep their early season form that has seen the 13-time champions shoot to second on the log. Stewart Hall led his charges to a 2-1 win over Thika in their last outing and will be out build on the win against the unpredictable Sofapaka.

In Nakuru, champions Tusker will be gunning for their second win of the season when they battle newcomers Nakumatt today. Fresh from their 0-0 draw with Gor Mahia at the weekend, George Nsimbe will be out to lead his charges to victory against the league newcomers, who stunned Western Stima 2-0 in the last round of matches.

FIXTURES

Wednesday

Kariobangi Sharks v Thika United 2pm Machakos

Kakamega Homeboyz v Ulinzi Stars 3pm Mumias

Bandari v Gor Mahia 3pm

SoNy Sugar v Posta Rangers 3pm Awendo

Western Stima v Nzoia Sugar FC 3pm Kisumu

AFC Leopards v Sofapaka 4.15pm Machakos

Tusker FC v Nakumatt 3pm Afraha Stadium

Mathare United v Chemelil Sugar 3pm Thika Municipal Stadium