Ghana: Mzbel to Provide Free Healthcare to Over 2,000 Ghanaians On May Day

Adepa's mummy, Nana Akua Amoah Belinda aka Mzbel has planned to give back to the society on May Day.

The '16 Years' singer has told Zionfelix on Radio Univers' entertainment show, Brunch2Lunch that she is hosting a free healthcare for Ghanaians on May 1. The annual event, which started in 2016, will be held at Bukom Square in Jamestown, where the musician was born.

About the Belcare and Mzbel Music collaborated project, she made it clear that "it is not all who are able to afford good health care. Also, it is not all who are aware that it is very necessary to go for a checkup once in a while. Many others also like self-medication, something that should not be promoted in our society. I started this event last year giving people in the area free medication, free eye check, BMI, free malaria check and other things. Aside checking all these things for free, we will also give you medicine for free but if doctors realise that your problem is bigger than them then they will refer you to the nearest hospital."

She continued that after the check up, there would be food, clothes and other items for all. According to her, there will be no concert this year like it happened in 2016 because attention was taken off the provision of medical care when a musical concert was held right after the screening.

Mzbel during the conversation with Zionfelix, host of the mid-morning show added that the annual event will be held at the same place, Bukom Square. Detailing reasons for the same venue each year, she disclosed that "I grew up from Jamestown and I've realised that the people there have been left out. Nobody goes there to have event so I felt like also doing something for my own people"

She continued that she is expecting about 1500 to 2000 people on May Day to be at the venue for the program. MzBel charged other Ghanaian celebrities to also embark on other projects to help the society since she is doing this for her people at Jamestown in Accra.