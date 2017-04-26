Kenya: Back Malaria Vaccine Trial

editorial

The choice of Kenya among three African countries to pilot a malaria vaccine is a welcome development.

It is a recognition by the World Health Organisation of the enormous disease challenge, but most importantly, the efforts being made by the government and other organisations to fight malaria.

Mosquirix, which according to the WHO, is the only vaccine developed against malaria that has reached the large-scale testing phase, will besides Kenya, be used in Ghana and Malawi from next year.

The three countries have been picked for the trials because they already run large programmes against the disease, including the use of insecticide-treated nets, but the incidence of the scourge is still high.

MAJOR KILLER

This is yet another solid front against a disease that has for years remained a major killer of children, women and men, taking a toll on productivity in the regions where it is endemic.

This high-profile support that comes with adequate funding is something the health authorities must take full advantage of in the effort to roll back malaria.

According to the Economic Survey, malaria killed some 20,000 Kenyans last year. It remains a major problem in the coastal, and Lake Victoria regions and parts of Rift Valley.

The vaccine trial is a promising effort to tame a disease, which, though preventable, continues to wreak havoc on the population.